Mumbai: Triptii Dimri turned 31 on 23rd February 2025. Her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of Triptii Dimri’s midnight birthday celebration.

The clip shows the 'Animal' actress blowing out the candles, and cutting the cake. She looked stunning in a black outfit. Dropping the video, Sam Merchant wrote, “Happy birthday To the best soul (red heart emoji) @tripti_dimri Wish you happiness always!".

The diva celebrated her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant and their friends.

Sam Merchant also shared a selfie with Triptii Dimri. The Instagram still shows the rumoured lovebirds seated inside a car. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actress looked stunning in a white top, paired with a blue shirt, beige pants, and dark sunglasses. Sharing the selfie on IG, Sam Merchant wrote, “Birthday girl," along with a red heart emoji.

Back in January, Triptii Dimri flew to the Maldives to celebrate beau Sam Merchant’s birthday. She even penned a special post for his birthday on the internet. The diva posted a selfie of the two on Instagram.

Additionally, Triptii Dimri dropped a couple of pictures of Sam Merchant on social media. One of the photos features him behind the wheel of a car. In another pic, he is pointing at silver jewelry on display. “Happy Birthday, Sam Merchant. Wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you", Triptii Dimri penned the birthday wish.

Work-wise, Triptii Dimri will be a part of the highly anticipated sequel, "Dhadak 2", opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Made under the direction of Shazia Iqbal, the project has been presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In addition to this, Triptii Dimri also has Imtiaz Ali's "The Idiot of Istanbul" in her kitty. The movie will mark Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut.