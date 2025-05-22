On Wamiqa Gabbi’s 'Love Aaj Kal' To 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Post, Director Imitiaz Ali Reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently shared a post talking about how she started working in films with Love Aaj Kal and now her upcoming release Bhool Chuk Maaf has a song from the same film.

The post received a lot of love from the audience and her peers alike, among these was none other than 'Love Aaj Kal' director Imitiaz Ali. He shared Wamiqa’s post on his social media and shared,

“kill it @wamigagabbi our chhotiwaali is a big girl now!!!!!”

Wamiqa responded to his shoutout and shared, “Thaaaaaaank you Imtiaz sir I learned from the best”

Bhool Chuk Maaf Release

Following the controversy surrounding Bhool Chuk Maaf which suffered a scrutiny regarding its release in theatres or OTT is finally opening in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa in lead roles. The movies is written and directed by Karan Sharma. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Wamiqa Gabbi has worked in several Punjabi movies as well some of them are Kali Jotta, Nikka Zaildar 3, Dil Diyan Gallan among others. She has also starred in many Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies.

Some of her notable works include Baby John, House of Spies and Fursat etc.