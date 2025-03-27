On World Theater Day, 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Recalls His Theatre Days With Wife Pallavi Joshi
New Delhi: On the occasion of World Theater Day today, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media and shared throwback pictures of himself and actress-wife Pallavi Joshi performing on stage.
Taking to social media, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture from their theater days on World Theater Day. He further wrote in the caption: "On this #WorldTheatre Day presenting my first appearance on stage as Bharat in Abhigyan Shakuntalam. My first dialogue was with a lion: "Aa sher, main tere daant ginoon". Atal Bihari Bajpayee was the chief guest. And in the second photo, my wife, Pallavi Joshi, is seen as a child actor in a Gujarati play. Both of us started theatre at almost the same age. #WorldTheatreDay. Please share your memories of your first experience of theatre."
