WORLD THEATER DAY

On World Theater Day, 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Recalls His Theatre Days With Wife Pallavi Joshi

Throwback to Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's theater days on World Theater Day!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: On the occasion of World Theater Day today, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media and shared throwback pictures of himself and actress-wife Pallavi Joshi performing on stage.

Taking to social media, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture from their theater days on World Theater Day. He further wrote in the caption: "On this #WorldTheatre Day presenting my first appearance on stage as Bharat in Abhigyan Shakuntalam. My first dialogue was with a lion: "Aa sher, main tere daant ginoon". Atal Bihari Bajpayee was the chief guest. And in the second photo, my wife, Pallavi Joshi, is seen as a child actor in a Gujarati play. Both of us started theatre at almost the same age. #WorldTheatreDay. Please share your memories of your first experience of theatre."

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

