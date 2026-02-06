Advertisement
On CM Yogi Adityanath’s directions, FIR registered against web series ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ in Lucknow

On the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Lucknow Police registered an FIR against the makers of the upcoming Netflix film/web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. 

|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
On CM Yogi Adityanath’s directions, FIR registered against web series ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ in Lucknow(Source: X)

Mumbai: On the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow's Hazratganj Police has registered an FIR against the forthcoming web series "Ghoooskhor Pandat". 

According to Lucknow Police, strict action has been taken following allegations that the content attempts to disturb social harmony and hurt religious and caste sentiments.

Due to the name and content of the film, there is intense anger and outrage among the Brahmin community and various social organizations. These organizations have even warned of aggressive protests against the drama. 

Legal action and investigation are underway in view of the seriousness of the matter.

Strictest action is expected to be taken against those who intend to hurt the sentiments of any community or disturb peace under the zero-tolerance policy.

Meanwhile, the lead of the project, Manoj Bajpayee, claimed through a recent social media post that "Ghooskhor Pandat" is 'not about any community'.

"I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community." he shared.

Bajpayee also said that the decision by the makers to take down the promotional material of the drama goes to show how seriously they are taking these concerns.

Additionally, Neeraj Pandey also clarified in an official statement issued through Netflix's publicity team that the term "Pandat" is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character, and it does not represent any particular caste, religion, or community.

In his post, he also apologised for hurting any sentiments due to the title of his next.

The statement has also been published on Neeraj Pandey's official Insta handle.

