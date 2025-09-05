Advertisement
ONAM

Onam 2025: Veteran Actor Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, PM Narendra Modi, And Others Share Heartfelt Wishes

Mohanlal extends warm Onam greetings in traditional attire, joining millions in celebrating Kerala’s vibrant harvest festival and cultural heritage.

|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Onam 2025: Veteran Actor Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, PM Narendra Modi, And Others Share Heartfelt Wishes(Image: Instagram)

Kochi: Veteran actor Mohanlal dropped a heartfelt video message on Onam.

In a clip posted on X, the 'Drishyam' star could be seen extending warm wishes to everyone.

"Wishing all Malayalis across the world a very Happy Onam," Mohanlal said.

He indulged in festive vibes by donning a traditional white mundu and a shirt.

Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of King Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Actor Malavika Mohanan shared stunning photos, with her caption stating, "Happy Onam to you and your families. May your time be filled with joy, delicious sadhya, and vibrant pookalam."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala."Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature," he added.

This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. 

