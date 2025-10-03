One Direction Reunion? Zayn Malik & Louis Tomlinson Team Up For Netflix Road Trip Documentary

Los Angeles: In a special treat for all One Direction fans, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are set to reunite for a road trip across the United States. Their journey will pave the way for a three-part documentary on Netflix, as per Variety.



The former bandmates and buddies will be seen hitting the road for the trip, which has been described as an adventure filled with "reconnection, exploration and a lot of laughter."



The collaboration is expected to offer fans a rare insight into the lives of the former One DiOection members. Across three episodes, the duo will be seen talking about "life, love, fatherhood, and even loss," referring to the tragic demise of their former bandmate, Liam Payne.

Payne passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Also Read: Zayn Malik Reflects On Facing Racism During 'One Direction' Days In New Rap Track

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Directed by Nicola Marsh, the show will be produced by Campfire Studios, known for its work on Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, Smartless: On the Road and America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.



Meanwhile, both artists are yet to comment on the news.



Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson rose to fame in 2010 after their 'Factor UK' auditions, leading them to join the band alongside Payne, Harry Styles and Niall Horan. In 2015, Zayn left the group while others continued performing for another year before going on a hiatus.



"Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys (Louis and Liam) have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really," Zayn told Billboard in 2017.



It was in November last year when the group reunited for Payne's funeral service. They also offered separate tributes to the late singer on their respective social media handles, pouring out their hearts in emotional posts.



On the work front, while Zayn Malik recently announced a Los Vegas residency set for January 2026, Louis Tomlinson is looking forward to the release of his third studio album, 'How Did I Get Here?', and a 2026 world arena tour.

