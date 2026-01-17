'Only Had Brief, Casual Conversation': Model Sony Kaur Denies Knowing Talwiinder, Refutes Ex-Girlfriend Claims

New Delhi: After reports of Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder dating surfaced over the past week, several social media users claimed that the singer was previously in a romantic relationship with model Sony Kaur. A cryptic post shared by the model also went viral, with many speculating that it was an indirect jibe at Talwiinder and Disha.

However, the model has now dismissed the rumours, stating that she does not know Talwiinder.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sony Kaur clarified that her post was not directed at anyone in particular.

“My post was not directed at anyone. It was a general reflection on today’s culture, where intimacy is often treated casually rather than with respect. I do not know these individuals personally. I only ever had a brief, casual conversation in a social setting. Making this public is unethical and has resulted in unwanted attention, which I do not appreciate (sic),” she wrote.

She further added, “I have worked as a model for over 15 years and value my professional reputation. I do not wish to have my name linked to anyone’s past or present relationships. I do not seek publicity through controversy. Please stop associating my name with Talwiinder. I do not know him beyond that brief interaction (sic).”

Earlier, when rumours of Disha Patani and Talwiinder were making the rounds on the internet, Sony had shared an Instagram story that read: “It’s not only HIV and STIs; people are also carrying curses and bad luck. Be careful who you sleep with (sic).”

Talwiinder–Disha Patani Dating?

Speculation around Talwiinder and Disha Patani began after the two were spotted together at Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding. However, neither of them has addressed the dating rumours so far.

Several videos from the wedding surfaced online. In one viral clip, Disha and Talwiinder were seen holding hands while interacting with Mouni Roy’s businessman husband, Suraj Nambiar. The two were later spotted together at the Udaipur airport as they departed for Mumbai. The Punjabi singer, known for never revealing his face publicly, was seen wearing a face mask.

On the work front, Disha Patani has films like O Romeo, Awarapan 2, and Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.