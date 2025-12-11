OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Arrested In Bali For Alleged Pornographic Content; Faces Up To 15 Years In Jail

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old Briton whose real name is Tia Billinger, has once again made headlines—this time for far more serious reasons. Blue was arrested in Bali, Indonesia, after authorities accused her of producing and distributing pornographic content in violation of the country’s strict anti-pornography and morality laws. The incident has sparked widespread attention, especially given Blue’s controversial online persona and past claims.

Earlier this year, Blue became an internet sensation after asserting that she had slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, a claim that, if accurate, would surpass the current record set by adult performer Lisa Sparxxx in 2004. Her bold statements and explicit online content contributed to her growing fame, but they also placed her under scrutiny—scrutiny that intensified during her recent trip to Bali.

According to reports, Blue had been promoting what she called her “BangBus” tour, allegedly involving explicit encounters with young Australian “schoolies” visiting the island. Police said that her entourage consisted of at least 17 male tourists from the UK and Australia, aged between 19 and 40. While the male participants were detained initially, most have since been released.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving public complaints that Blue was traveling across Bali in a branded bus to film explicit material during Schoolies Week. During a raid, police reportedly confiscated filming equipment, contraceptives, and the bus used for the alleged recordings. Blue’s passport has been seized, and she remains in custody while police determine the next steps.

Under Indonesian law, creating or distributing pornographic content can result in punishments of up to 12–15 years in prison and fines reaching 6 billion rupiah (approximately $541,000). However, legal experts familiar with such cases say that deportation is often the preferred outcome for foreign nationals accused of similar offenses. Lawyers quoted by news outlets suggested that while Blue could technically face prosecution, authorities may opt to remove her from the country instead.

For now, Bonnie Blue’s future in Indonesia remains uncertain, as officials have yet to release detailed information about her legal status or the potential charges she may face.