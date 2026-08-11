/Oops! Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring during Ishqnama shooting - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill recently dropped a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot of her movie Ishqnama, sending netizens into a tizzy. Why? Well, in the video, at one point, the actress can be seen running and and accidentally swallowed her nose ring.
Soon after watching the video, her worried fans thronged social media to know about her wellbeing. Shehnaaz reportedly did not realise what has happened until the shot ended. The actress soon started coughing as actor Saurabh Sachdeva rushed in to help her.
The actress shared that many concerned fans had been asking her to post the 'nathni moment'.
Ishqnama is a Punjabi romantic period drama movie directed by Arvindr S Khaira. The movie stars Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa in a cross-border love story set in 1982 along the India-Pakistan border.
The story follows Nimma, a Sikh student and poet from India, and Nasima, a Muslim girl from Pakistan, as they risk everything for their devotion. Supporting cast includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Anjum Batra, and Mahanbir Bhullar.
Last year, Shehnaaz achieved a major milestone with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, marking her debut as a producer under Shehnaaz Gill Production. In 2023, she was featured alongside Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
On the professional front, she will be seen in has projects like Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class among others. Shehnaaz will be seen in Ranna Ch Dhanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, which is expected to release in 2026.
Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match in Raipur. Fans soon started speculating about her love life and rumours are abuzz linking her to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Devdutt Padikkal.
However, nether Shehnaaz nor Devdutt have commented on the development.
This is certainly not the first time that Shehnaaz has been linked to a celeb. Earlier, rumorus were rife about her relationship with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. However, Raghav had later dismissed the rumours and said there was no truth to them.
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