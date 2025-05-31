Opal Suchata Chuangsri From Thailand Crowned Miss World 2025, Takes Home ₹1.15 Crore

Hyderabad: Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand has been crowned Miss World 2025 at a grand finale held at Hyderabad’s HITEX Exhibition Centre on Saturday night.

Krystyna Pyszková, Miss World 2024 from the Czech Republic, crowned her successor, passing on the prestigious title and continuing the legacy of grace, purpose, and global impact.

A total of 108 contestants from around the world competed for the coveted Miss World crown, showcasing not just beauty but also purpose-driven initiatives throughout the month-long event in India.

Along with the crown, Miss World 2025 will take home a cash prize of ₹1.15 crore, exclusive sponsor gifts, and special honors from the Telangana government.

According to a report by The Indian Express, this year’s Miss World crown is particularly special—crafted with 1,770 diamonds totaling 175.49 carats and set in 18-carat white gold, the crown is valued at nearly ₹3 crore.

The star-studded finale was co-hosted by former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle (Miss World 2016) and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. The evening featured electrifying performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, adding glamour and energy to the celebration.