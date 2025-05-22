Operation Sindoor: 'I Respect The Armed Forces...', Says Kajol

Kolkata: Actress Kajol has expressed deep respect for India's armed forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor, the country's recent counter-terror campaign launched in response to the 'barbaric' Pahalgam attack.

While speaking on the issue, the 'Do Patti' star said, "I respect the armed forces and I thank them for all of their service to the country."

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, came as a direct response to a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which claimed 26 lives.

The mission is being hailed as a strong assertion of India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a public rally in Bikaner on Thursday, strongly articulated the government's stance post-Operation Sindoor.

In a striking metaphor, he said, "There is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor." The Prime Minister emphasised that every act of terror would come at a significant cost to Pakistan, militarily and economically.

"Pakistan has forgotten that now Modi, the servant of Bharat Mata, stands with his head held high. Modi's mind remains calm, but his blood burns with resolve," he declared, adding, "There will be no trade, no dialogue. If there is any talk, it will only concern Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

Modi also noted that Operation Sindoor represents more than retaliation; it symbolises a strategic and moral evolution in India's counter-terror policy.

"This is not a game of revenge; it is a new form of justice. This is the fierce avatar of a resolute India," he said, adding, "Earlier we struck inside their home; now we strike them head-on. This is the face of new India."

He further said that the Indian armed forces were given complete autonomy during the operation, leading to coordinated action that forced Pakistan to "bend to its knees."

The Prime Minister claimed that the perpetrators who once threatened India are now either reduced to rubble or hiding in fear.

In a significant geopolitical development, Modi reiterated India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam attack, stressing that "Pakistan will not receive even a drop of water from India's share if it continues its support of terrorism."