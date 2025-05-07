Operation Sindoor: 'Jai Hind Ki Sena… Bharat Mata Ki Jai!', Salutes Bollywood In Solidarity With Indian Army

New Delhi: India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Armed Forces striked where they destroyed terrorist hideouts on Wednesday night, marking New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Reacting to the major development and victory of Indian Army in avenging deaths of Pahalgam attack where 26 tourists were brutally killed, many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their solidarity.

“Jai Hind Ki Sena… Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!! #OperationSindoor," Riteish Deshmukh wrote, showing solidarity with the armed forces following the strike in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

Madhur Bhandarkar posted, “Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram." While Nimrat Kaur said, “United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor."

Indian Army’s official handle had earlier posted, “Justice is served. Jai Hind," confirming the action. Several politicians, including Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also reacted, praising the armed forces for avenging the Pahalgam victims.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

(With ANI inputs)