'Operation Sindoor' Movie Director Apologises For Announcing Film Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions, Claims 'Not For Fame And Monetization'

New Delhi: Previously, more than 15 filmmakers have reportedly rushed to register the movie title 'Operation Sindoor', but it was Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer who officially announced the project.

The film, titled Operation Sindoor, inspired by India’s response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, sparked public outrage shortly after its announcement on social media, with netizens accusing the makers of insensitivity given the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The first look of the film was revealed via an AI-generated poster on paparazzi pages, including Viral Bhayani's Instagram account. The post described the film as “India’s bravest strike based film,” prompting swift backlash from netizens who called out the timing and motive behind the film’s release.

Take a look:

In response to the uproar, the film’s director Uttam Maheshwari issued a public apology. “My sincere apologies for recently announcing a flim based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments,” he said in a statement. “As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light. This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some."

Maheshwari also thanked the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the project “an emotion of the entire nation.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned Bollywood’s rush to fictionalise the tragic incident. Sharing a screenshot of the news on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Shameless vultures.”

As per news agency ANI, India on Saturday categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure.