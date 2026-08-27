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Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot

Reset cast update: Sources cited by TMZ said three actors are currently being considered for the role, with the team expected to make a decision soon to stay on schedule.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot
Image Credit: File Photo

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Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot
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