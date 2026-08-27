Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects lined up. She is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', where she will star opposite Mahesh Babu. The film features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. 'Varanasi' is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. Production has entered its final phase.