Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016615https://zeenews.india.com/people/oromeo-was-first-offered-to-irrfan-khan-was-named-sapna-didi-wife-sutapa-sikdar-reveals-3016615.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleORomeo was first offered to Irrfan Khan, was named Sapna Didi: Wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals
O’ ROMEO

O'Romeo was first offered to Irrfan Khan, was named Sapna Didi: Wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, revealed that the newly released film O'Romeo was originally titled Sapna Didi and was first offered to Irrfan.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

O'Romeo was first offered to Irrfan Khan, was named Sapna Didi: Wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: As O’ Romeo stormed into theatres, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing pride in the film even before critics and the box office deliver their verdict. Several members of the film industry came out in support of the director, including Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan and a close friend of Bhardwaj.

Sutapa Sikdar commented on Vishal Bhardwaj’s post, revealing that O’ Romeo was originally titled Sapna Didi and had once been offered to Irrfan Khan.

She wrote, “Aapko bahut bahut mubarak! Bahut pehle aapne yeh sapna dekha tha, tab iska naam Sapna Didi tha. Aapka sapna poora hua aur aap sapne dekhte dekhte Romeo ban gaye. Aapko salaam aur duniya mein zulm khatam hone ka sapna dekhte rehna chahiye! All the best @vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj. @irrfan is sending you best wishes from heaven (sic).”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Post

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj penned a heartfelt note about O’ Romeo just a day before the film’s release. Taking to Instagram, he expressed immense pride in the project.

In a long note, Bhardwaj gave a special shoutout to his entire team, calling them the “real heroes.”

“O’ ROMEO – Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them — their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision.

My real heroes: Mustafa Stationwala, Faramarz Wankadia, Ben Bernhard, Meghdeep Bose, Aarif Sheikh, Maxima Basu, Dani Del Rosario, Vikram Dahiya, Ankur Chaudhary, Yash Darji, Shantanu Yennemadi, Krutika Jain, Mukesh Chhabra, Makarand Surte, Justin Jose, Samir Zaidi, Konstantin Minnich, Saurabh Goswami and ‘Anl’ Arasu.

Also, my most loving associate, Abhay Datt Sharma — who shared my love, pain, frustration, and both my reasonable and unreasonable whims — and my creative producer, Priti Shahani. I will not make another film without her,” he wrote.

He went on to speak about humanity’s “immense capacity” for both love and violence, adding:

“Looking back at my body of work, I see a recurring theme I wasn’t even conscious of: revenge. And at sixty, I am only now beginning to understand it. There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society, and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply.”

Bhardwaj further explained how O’ Romeo channels this “pent-up anguish” through violence set against an equally intense force — love.

“I am in love with this species called human, forever torn between two extreme emotions. O’ Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities,” he added.

About O’ Romeo

The action drama also stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

The film has completed its censor formalities and has received an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate from the **Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has a theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel Trade Talks
India-Israel trade: FTA negotiations heat up amid regional diplomacy push
IRS Tax Deadline 2026
IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File taxes by THIS date or face penalty of…
70th Filmfare Awards
70th Filmfare Awards South nominations announced; check full nominations
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
Charlie Puth
'Baby Puth on the way': Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke announce pregnancy
mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win