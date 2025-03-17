Orry Faces Legal Trouble For Alleged Alcohol Consumption Near Vaishno Devi Base, FIR Filed

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities best friend and social media influencer Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has landed in legal trouble after allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Jammu & Kashmir’s Katra, a sacred town near the revered Vaishno Devi pilgrimage site.

As per police, FIR was registered against eight people, including Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra for violating laws of the land.

A statement read: “Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, P/S Katra lodged a FIR NO. 72/25 ,On 15th of March guests which include Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Mr. Darshan Singh, Mr. Parth Raina, Mr. Ritick Singh, Ms. Rashi Dutta, Ms. Rakshita Bhogal, Mr. Shagun Kohli, and Ms. Anastasila Arzamaskina, consumed alcohol in the hotel premises.

“In Spite of being told that Alcohol and Non Veg diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as is strictly prohibited at such a divine Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage place.”

“Sensing the gravity of the matter the strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Sh. Paramvir singh (JKPS)to nab the defaulters thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or Alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses.”

According to the statement, the “team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, Dysp Katra and Sho Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith.”

“SSP Reasi while giving tough message to the defaulters added that there is no place for those who dont follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means especially by way of drugs/alcohol and will be dealt with iron hands.”