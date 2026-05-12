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Orry gets a 'bikini wax' ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 participation, says 'I'm very excited'

Orry is making waves across social media again ahead of his participation in season 15 of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He revealed he got a "bikini wax" as part of his preparation to test how much pain he can endure.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Orry recently made a hilarious revelation
  • He said he got a bikini wax as part of his preparation
  • Orry said, "It was a test of how much pain I can endure"
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Orry gets a 'bikini wax' ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 participation, says 'I'm very excited'Pic Credit: Orry, Instagram

Mumbai: Social media sensation and reality TV show personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again grabbed attention with his quintessential candid and quirky take ahead of his participation in season 15 of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Speaking about preparing for the adventure reality show, Orry made a hilarious revelation in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said he even got a bikini wax as part of his preparation.

Expressing his excitement, Orry said, “I’m really looking forward to it. I am very excited, I was born excited. In fact, I am so excited that I got a bikini wax. That’s how excited I am.” When asked whether that was his own version of facing fears before entering the stunt-based show, he responded, “Yes, it was a test of how much pain I can endure. Now I feel like electricity won’t hurt me, and if there’s a swimming task, I will probably swim smoothly.”

He further added, “I just realised that a lot of people do this show to overcome their fears. But I feel I have lived such an exhausting life that for me, this is more about finding out if I am still scared of anything. I guess we will find out on the show.”

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A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

For the uninitiated, Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, is a well-known internet personality and socialite who often makes headlines for his appearances with Bollywood’s bigwigs and especially starkids.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra says she feels ‘so lucky’ living between Delhi and Mumbai after marriage to Raghav Chadha

Known for his flamboyant and quirky personality, Orry managed to build a massive fan following on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Meanwhile, talking about season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the reality show is all set to go on floors soon, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning as host.

The contestants are reportedly set to fly to Cape Town in a few days for the shoot.

The show, this year comprises of a fine list of popular faces. From Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, to Orry, Vishal Aditya Singh and others, the show will see them all facing their fears on the show.

ALSO READ | Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

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