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Orry reveals why he keeps Salman Khan’s photo beside his bed everywhere

Internet sensation Orry made a surprising revelation about his bond with Salman Khan during his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Orry reveals why he keeps Salman Khan’s photo beside his bed everywhere
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Orry reveals why he keeps Salman Khan’s photo beside his bed everywhere
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