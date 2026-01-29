Orry’s explosive revelation on feud with Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Amrita Singh traumatised me’; Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘most besharam’

New Delhi: Orry aka Orhan Awtramani's recent fallout with once-close friend Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines for days. Recently, the popular social media sensation opened up on the incident.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he confirmed that he has distanced himself from both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Orry said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore."

He also mentioned about Sara and Ibrahim's mother and on mending ties with the family. "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Orry garnered attention for his remarks about Sara's acting career. Explaining his remark, he said, "I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career .. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it .. the whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time.. her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies.. people make fun of me being jobless all the time.. it’s not that deep."

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Vs Orry: Which star has highest net worth, social media followers, educational qualification and bigger film career?

Orry On Elvish Yadav

Orry also featured on former Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav's podcast where when he was asked 'Industry main besharam kaun hai?", Orry replied, "Ibrahim Ali Khan," adding, "Call him to your podcast."

For the unversed, Orry in a reel mentioned '3 worst names' referring to Sara, Amrita, and Palak Tiwari, allegedly. The post was however later deleted as he got a lot of criticism online.