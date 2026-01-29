Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011562https://zeenews.india.com/people/orry-s-explosive-revelation-on-feud-with-sara-ali-khan-says-amrita-singh-traumatised-me-ibrahim-ali-khan-most-besharam-3011562.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleOrry’s explosive revelation on feud with Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Amrita Singh traumatised me’; Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘most besharam’
ORRY

Orry’s explosive revelation on feud with Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Amrita Singh traumatised me’; Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘most besharam’

Orry-Sara Ali Khan Feud: Orry in a reel mentioned '3 worst names' referring to Sara, Amrita, and Palak Tiwari, allegedly.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Orry’s explosive revelation on feud with Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Amrita Singh traumatised me’; Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘most besharam’Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Orry aka Orhan Awtramani's recent fallout with once-close friend Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines for days. Recently, the popular social media sensation opened up on the incident. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he confirmed that he has distanced himself from both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Orry said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore." 

He also mentioned about Sara and Ibrahim's mother and on mending ties with the family. "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Orry garnered attention for his remarks about Sara's acting career. Explaining his remark, he said, "I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career .. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it .. the whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time.. her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies.. people make fun of me being jobless all the time.. it’s not that deep."

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Vs Orry: Which star has highest net worth, social media followers, educational qualification and bigger film career?

Orry On Elvish Yadav

Orry also featured on former Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav's podcast where when he was asked 'Industry main besharam kaun hai?", Orry replied, "Ibrahim Ali Khan," adding, "Call him to your podcast."

For the unversed,  Orry in a reel mentioned '3 worst names' referring to Sara, Amrita, and Palak Tiwari, allegedly. The post was however later deleted as he got a lot of criticism online. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What happened; know airport's history | Top points
Healthy eating
Healthy Eating Meals That Support an Active Lifestyle
Ajit Pawar
Why private jets don't have parachutes? The Ajit Pawar crash explained
India Energy Week
PM Modi unveils USD 500 billion energy plan at India Energy Week 2026
Nazirabad
Nazirabad warehouse fire: 16 confirmed dead, DNA testing underway
Ajit Pawar
Former state Home Minister overcome with grief after Ajit Pawar’s death
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Who is Parth Pawar? What you should know about Ajit Pawar's elder son
UGC guidelines
CJI Surya Kant-led Bench to hear pleas against new UGC regulations tomorrow
dmk mk stalin
SWOT analysis of Stalin's leadership: Can DMK leader save his fort | Analysis
china tibet
Machinery of truth control: How Beijing is trying to rewrite story of Tibet