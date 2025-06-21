Orry Teaches Neena Gupta Gen-Z Lingo, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Internet personality Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has once again captured the attention of Gen Z and beyond with a viral video featuring none other than the evergreen Neena Gupta. The unexpected pairing has taken social media by storm, as the duo deliver a delightful mix of humour, generational dialogue, and even a touch of skincare wisdom.

Posted on Orry’s official social media accounts, the video showcases a playful back-and-forth between the charismatic influencer and the veteran actor. From decoding modern phrases like “Don’t chase the bag, let the bag chase you” to dishing out Gen-Z slang, Orry hilariously interprets Gupta’s timeless advice into bite-sized, shareable moments, proving that age is no barrier to online virality.

What begins as a casual exchange quickly turns into a charming display of intergenerational chemistry. Gupta walks in with her signature elegance and walks out with a dash of Gen-Z flair, courtesy of Orry’s high-energy antics and influencer savvy.

Who is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has become a Gen-Z icon and social media fixture thanks to his universal presence in Bollywood’s elite circles. A graduate in Fine Arts and Communication Design from Parsons School of Design in New York, Orry’s professional life remains something of an enigma. His LinkedIn profile lists him as a Special Projects Manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairperson’s Office.

In the past, Orry has dabbled in everything from graphic design to retail, and has called himself a singer-songwriter and fashion designer. He first captured national attention in 2023 with his frequent appearances at high-profile Bollywood events and later joined Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, gaining even more popularity.

He has made cameos in shows like Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and Call Me Bae, and recently appeared in 'Nadaaniyan' in a brief scene alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.