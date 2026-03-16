Oscar 2026: Javier Bardem voices 'Free Palestine' message on the Academy Awards stage

Los Angeles: At major events, especially the Oscars, celebrities have often used the platform to highlight important global issues alongside celebrating cinema. At the 98th Academy Awards, actor Javier Bardem did the same.

On Sunday night, Javier Bardem took to the stage to present the Oscar for best international film with actress Priyanka Chopra.

As reported by Variety, before announcing the nominees, Javier said, "No to war and free Palestine," which earned a big round of applause from the audience at the show.

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Javier's remarks come after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month, as well as increased involvement of the US in the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestine

Earlier, on the red carpet of the Emmy awards this season, Bardem spoke to Variety, expressing solidarity with Palestine

"Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza," he said. "I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. That's why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine."

At Oscars ceremony, the F1 star also sported a pin with the word "Palestine" on it and a placard that read: "No a la Guerra" (No to the war).