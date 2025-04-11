Oscar Announces THIS New Category For 100th Academy Awards Ceremony

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the creation of an annual competitive Academy Award for achievement in stunt design on Thursday.

The inclusion of this novel category will begin with the 100th Academy Awards in 2028 for films released in 2027, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Director and producer David Leitch led the initiative on behalf of the stunt community to institute the new official Oscar category.

Leitch had a special association with this category as he started his career as a stunt performer in the film industry before foraying into direction. He, stunt coordinator and designer Chris O'Hara of Stunts Unlimited, and others made several presentations to the Academy, leading to the Board of Governors approving the new awards category today.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking. We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards Rules.

The specifics of the award's presentation will be determined later by the Academy's Board of Governors and executive leadership. The last new award category created in the Oscars was achievement in casting, established in 2024. It will begin with next year's 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.

In a statement to Variety, Jeff Wolfe, president of the Stuntmen's Association, expressed his happiness at the announcement of the stunt design category. He called it a "historic moment" for their community (stuntmen).

"I can't express enough how thrilled and proud we are to see the Academy recognize the art and craft of stunt action design with its own Oscar category. This is a historic moment for our community. For decades, stunt performers, coordinators, and action designers have played a crucial role in shaping the cinematic experience, often putting their bodies on the line to bring unforgettable moments to the screen. This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It's not just a win for our industry -- it's a win for storytelling," said Wolfe, as quoted by Variety.