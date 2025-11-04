Oscar-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd Dies At 89; Remembered For Iconic Roles And Trailblazing Career

California: Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, passed away on Monday morning at her home in Ojai, California. She was 89, Variety reported.

Her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed the news and shared an emotional tribute. "My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning," Dern wrote. "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, and artist. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now," according to the outlet.

Diane Ladd had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. She was known for playing strong and memorable characters. She earned her first Oscar nomination in 1974 for her role as a bold and lively waitress in Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

She later received nominations for Wild at Heart (1990), where she played a fierce and villainous mother, and Rambling Rose (1991), where she starred alongside her daughter Laura Dern.

Their performance in Rambling Rose made history as it was the first time a real-life mother and daughter were both nominated for Oscars for the same film.

Throughout her career, Ladd acted in many other popular films, including Chinatown and Primary Colours. She also appeared in several television shows, such as ER, Touched by an Angel, and Alice, a spinoff of the film that first made her famous.

Known for her powerful acting and warm spirit, Diane Ladd leaves behind a legacy that has deeply influenced both Hollywood and her family.