Oscar Nominated Anuja Star Sajda Pathan, A 9-Year-Old Child Labourer Rescued From Streets

Mumbai: Sajda Pathan, the 9-year-old star of the Oscar-nominated short film Anuja, has a story as compelling as the film itself. From being a child labourer on the streets of Delhi to earning global recognition, Sajda’s journey is one of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of cinema.

Born into poverty, Sajda was forced into child labour at an early age. Her life took a dramatic turn when she was rescued by the Salaam Baalak Trust, an NGO dedicated to helping street children. The trust, founded in 1988 with proceeds from Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay!, provided Sajda with shelter, education, and a chance to dream beyond her circumstances.

Sajda now resides at the trust’s SBT Day Care Center, where her talent was discovered. From these humble beginnings, she has risen to international acclaim, becoming the face of Anuja, a short film that has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Anuja, set in Delhi, tells the story of a young girl navigating the harsh realities of life in the urban slums. Produced by Salaam Baalak Trust in collaboration with Shine Global and Krushan Naik Films, the film sheds light on the struggles of marginalized children.

Sajda’s raw and authentic performance as the titular character has captivated audiences and critics alike, cementing her place as a rising star in global cinema.

Anuja isn’t Sajda’s first brush with the silver screen. She previously starred in the French film The Braid (La Tresse), directed by Laetitia Colombani, where she shared screen space with Mia Maelzer. Her natural acting skills and ability to portray deep emotions have made her a standout performer, even at such a young age.

Backed by influential names like Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga, Anuja has gained significant attention in the global film circuit. The film is competing for the Best Live Action Short Film award at the 2025 Academy Awards against strong contenders like A Lien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.

For those eager to watch Sajda’s performance, Anuja is set to stream on Netflix later this year, bringing her incredible talent and story to a global audience.