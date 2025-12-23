Oscar-Shortlisted Homebound, Starring Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor, Faces Plagiarism Allegations; Author Moves Bombay HC

New Delhi: Even as Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound earns global acclaim and secures a spot on the Oscars shortlist, the film has now landed in legal trouble. Journalist and author Puja Changoiwala has initiated legal action against Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla-backed Dharma Productions Private Limited, along with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, alleging that the film plagiarises her 2021 novel Homebound.

Changoiwala has announced her decision to file a suit in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the critically acclaimed film,starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, unlawfully copies key elements from her novel of the same name.

In an email to Hindustan Times, the author stated that a legal notice was sent to the production house prior to approaching the court. However, she alleged that the communication was ignored, prompting her to pursue legal recourse.

While acknowledging that both her novel and the film draw inspiration from the COVID-19 migrant exodus of 2020, Changoiwala maintained that the similarities go beyond a shared historical context.

“The subject of both works may stem from the same national tragedy, but the resemblance does not end there,” she said.

Changoiwala further alleged that after watching the film, she found that the makers had not only used the same title as her book but had also reproduced substantial portions of her novel. According to her claims, the second half of the film mirrors several elements from her work, including scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events and other creative expressions.

Following her viewing of the film, her lawyer sent a detailed legal notice to Dharma Productions on October 15, providing what she described as a scene-by-scene account of the alleged infringement. Despite this, Changoiwala claimed that the production house refused to acknowledge any violation in its response.

She also accused the makers of “passing off” by retaining the same title as her novel, stating that this could not be a coincidence. Additionally, Changoiwala alleged that the film’s script was developed in 2022—nearly a year after her book had already been published, strengthening her claim of plagiarism.

The makers of Homebound are yet to issue an official statement in response to the allegations.