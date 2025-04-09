Oscar Winner Long-Time Publicist Of Steven Spielberg, Marvin Levy Dies At 96

Washington DC: Marvin Levy, who handled the public relations for critically acclaimed director Steven Spielberg for over five-plus decades and became the only publicist to receive an Oscar, passed away at the age of 96, reported Deadline.

Amblin Entertainment, a film production company founded by Spielberg, announced the demise of the publicist. As per the outlet, Levy passed away on Monday, April 7.

In a press note, Spielberg mourned the loss of his publicist and praised Levy's media handling skills.

"Marvin's passing is a huge loss for me and our industry writ large. There are many talented PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind. For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel. When it came to handling the press, he had no peer," said Spielberg as quoted by Deadline.

The Jaws director further said, "To the media and the world of exhibition, Marvin was the face of Amblin. We were opposite ends of the movie-making process. Every time I reached the end of production on a film, Marvin's work had only begun. Through countless films, TV series, Amblin events, awards campaigns and our public relations strategy--this is where Marvin came alive."

Spielberg called him a creative and innovative publicist who was appreciated for his skills by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as he won an Honorary Oscar Award in 2018.

"He loved his work--and was endlessly enthusiastic about our business. He was creative, innovative and respected for his knowledge and honesty. He was excited to figure how new and better ways to present films to audiences. As a result, he was the first and only publicist to receive an Academy Award. In awarding the honor, the Academy highlighted his "exemplary career in publicity that has brought films to the minds, hearts and souls of audiences all over the world," said Spielberg in a press note as quoted by Deadline.

Spielberg credited his publicist, Levy, as part of the team responsible for the success of the films he worked on throughout the decades.

According to Deadline, Levy led promotional and awards campaigns for numerous of Spielberg's own directorial works, including E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Munich, The Color Purple, Lincoln and Bridge of Spies.

Other influential films Levy worked on include Back to the Future and its sequels, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Gigi, Ben-Hur, Taxi Driver, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Men in Black, Deep Impact, Shrek and Gladiator. Five of them went on to win Best Picture.

In addition to an Academy Award, Levy's career recognitions include the Publicists' Guild's highest honor, the Les Mason Award, which he won in 1994, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Levy retired in 2024, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carol, their two sons, Don and Doug and his two grandsons, Brian and Daniel.

The funeral will be held at Mount Sinai on Friday, April 11th, at 10 a.m., reported Deadline.