New Delhi: Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman brings her signature charm and depth to Paddington in Peru, joining the beloved franchise as The Reverend Mother, who oversees the Home for Retired Bears.

A long-time fan of the series, Colman was immediately drawn to the project. “I have absolutely adored the Paddington films. When the option came up for this new Paddington film, I was in. I'd have done anything.”

Her role also gave her the chance to work alongside the iconic Julie Walters, who returns as Mrs. Bird. “Meeting Julie Walters was terribly exciting, and she is as wonderful as I'd hoped. When Julie comes on set and opens her mouth, it’s gold... She just doesn't know how to not do it. To not be funny and not brilliant. She's amazing and has not lost any of her legendary status. It was very exciting.”

Colman also reflected on what makes Paddington so special. She says, "Paddington always thinks the best of people. Even when they've done a bad thing, he understands that they're just people. Imagine if the world was full of Paddingtons, if we were all Paddington. There'd be no war, there'd be no unkindness."

With her unmatched talent and infectious charm, Olivia Colman’s portrayal of The Reverend Mother is set to enchant audiences, adding a delightful new dimension to the heartwarming adventures of Paddington Bear.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Paddington in Peru in cinemas on 18 April 2025, in English and Hindi.