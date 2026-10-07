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Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint dies at 102

Eva Marie Saint is survived by her husband of more than six decades, television director Jeffrey Hayden, their two children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint dies at 102
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