Oscar–winning actress Michelle Yeoh receives 'Hollywood Walk of fame', says 'once I was a little girl from Malaysia'

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Source: ANI
Oscar–winning actress Michelle Yeoh receives 'Hollywood Walk of fame', says 'once I was a little girl from Malaysia'(Source: @michelleyeoh_official/Instagram)

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Motion Pictures category at a grand ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

She received her star in the category of Motion Pictures, according to the official page of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Yeoh, celebrated for her roles in films such as 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 'Crazy Rich Asians', was joined by directors Ang Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) during the ceremony.

In a heartfelt speech, Yeoh reflected on her journey, saying, "Once I was a little girl from Malaysia, sitting under the vast sky, looking up at a single steady star and daring to believe I could follow it. And now there's one on the ground," as quoted by People.

While expressing gratitude to the guests for showing their support, she said, "Thank you for showing up and for standing beside me. For being part of my life in the quiet moments, not just the bright ones. Your presence is everything."

She went on to offer a fun nod to her husband, Jean Todt, who remained absent from the ceremony.

"To the fans around the world, to my Yeoh family -- my brother and his beautiful wife surprised me, they came all the way from Malaysia yesterday. My husband, who is not here, because I gave him permission to go to India, and my Todt family, thank you all for surrounding me with love, for being my safe harbour and for helping me stay true to my own North Star," she said, as per People.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame star came on the heels of Michelle Yeoh's other achievement as she was presented with the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the 2026 Berlinale.

Michelle Yeoh began her Hollywood career with 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, achieving global recognition with 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Her other work credits include 'Memoirs of a Geisha', 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', and her Oscar-winning film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. (ANI)

