Oscars 2025 LIVE: Date, Time, Streaming Platform - Where To Watch The 97th Academy Awards In India

Oscars 2025 Streaming In India: The 97th Academy Awards are finally here! The much-awaited night of glitz and glamour is set to unfold on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. From star-studded red carpet moments to historic wins, this year’s Oscars promise an unforgettable spectacle. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, time, and where to stream the grand event in India.

When And Where To Stream Oscars 2025

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on Monday, March 3, 2025. Viewers in India can watch the grand event on Jio Hotstar at 5:30 AM IST or tune in to Star Movies and Star Movies Select. In the U.S., the ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. In case you missed the grand event, Catch the repeat telecast at 8:30 PM on Star Movies and Star Movies Select.

Who Is Hosting Oscars 2025?

This year the prestigious Academy Awards will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host and comedian Conan O'Brien, making his Oscars debut. Known for his sharp wit and humor, O'Brien is set to bring a fresh and entertaining touch to Hollywood’s biggest night.

Meet Oscars Presenters

Actor Harrison Ford, who was set to present at the 97th Academy Awards, has withdrawn due to a recent shingles diagnosis. This year's confirmed presenters include Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Connie Nielsen, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Additionally, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler will also take the stage. The Academy has further confirmed Miles Teller and Miley Cyrus as presenters.

India At The Oscars

Celebrating global cinema, this year’s Oscar nominations showcase a diverse range of talent and storytelling, making it one of the most thrilling editions yet. Anuja, directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2025 is set to be a spectacular night with special performances. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will showcase songs from 'Wicked', while Lisa from BLACKPINK, Raye, Doja Cat, and Queen Latifah will also take the stage, making the event even more unforgettable.