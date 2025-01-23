Oscars 2025 Nominations Out: From Anuja To Dune: Part Two—Check Full List Of Nominees For The 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Nominees Full List: The highly anticipated 2025 Oscar nominations were officially revealed on January 23 at 7 PM IST. According to the announcement, Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host this year’s Oscars nominations. Celebrating global cinema, the nominations highlight a diverse mix of talent and stories, making this year’s Oscars one of the most exciting editions yet. The announcement, originally set for January 17, was delayed due to the LA wildfires.

Here's the full list of Oscar 2025 nominees—take a look!

Actor In A Leading Role:

Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes for "Concave"

Sebastian Stan for "The Apprentice"

Actress In A Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison for "Anora"

Demi Moore for "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here"

Best Picture:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"The Complete Unknown"

"Concave"

"Dune: Part two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Directing:

Sean Baker for "Anora"

Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist"

James Mangold for "The Complete Unknow"

Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance"

Animated Feature Film:

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

International Feature Film:

"I'm Still Here"

"The Girl With The Needle"

"Emilia Pérez"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Flow"

Documentary Short Film:

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments Of A Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Documentary Feature:

"Black Box Diaries"

"No other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

This year's Original Song :

"EL MAL"

"The Journey"

"Like A Bird"

"MI Camino"

"Never Too Late"

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Monica Barbaro for "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande for "Wicked"

Felicity Jones for "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini for "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana for "Emilia Pérez"

Original Screenplay:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"September 5"

"The Substance"

Adapted Screenplay:

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

Animated Short Film:

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Live Action Short Film:

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"I'm Not A Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 97th Annual Academy Awards are set to air live on March 2, 2025.