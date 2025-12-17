Advertisement
OSCARS 2026

Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Gets Shortlisted For Best International Feature Film

|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 09:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Gets Shortlisted For Best International Feature FilmPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial 'Homebound' has been shortlisted and advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' has been selected among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026.

"Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category," read the website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

India's Oscar entry 'Homebound' has been shortlisted alongside Argentina's 'Belen', Brazil's 'The Secret Agent', France's 'It Was Just an Accident', Germany's 'Sound of Falling', and others.

Dharma Productions, the film's official production banner, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday. 

"Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We're deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world," wrote Dharma Productions.

According to the AMPAS website, the movie was shortlisted after Academy members' active participation in the preliminary round of voting.

"In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote," read the AMPAS website.

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Earlier this year, 'Homebound' received major accolades across film festivals and award shows. It had a celebrated premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes 2025, followed by an impactful screening at TIFF, where it secured the Second Runner-Up spot for the International Audience Choice Award.

India's proud contender for the Oscars 2026, 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers. 

