Oscars 2026 Nominations: Here’s when And where to watch live in India, streaming details, films shortlisted

New Delhi: The countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night has officially begun. The much-anticipated Oscars 2026 nominations are set to be announced, shaping the awards-season conversation ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

Viewers can tune in to the live announcement through multiple platforms, including television, streaming services, and social media.

Oscars 2026: When and Where to Watch in India

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced on Thursday, January 22, at 8:30 am EST, which translates to 7:00 pm IST.

Indian viewers can watch the nominations live on the same evening as the announcement takes place.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will host the morning reveal, announcing the full list of nominees for Oscars 2026.

The free livestream will be available on Oscars.com and Oscar.org, as well as on the Academy’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. The broadcast will be available globally, allowing fans worldwide to follow the announcements in real time.

Additionally, ABC’s Good Morning America will air the nominations live for global audiences.

When Is the Oscars 2026 Awards Ceremony?

The Oscars 2026 awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026. Comedian and late-night television icon Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.

Some of the most talked-about films this awards season include Marty Supreme, Bugonia, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, and Weapons.

Indian Movies at Oscars 2026

Several Indian films are competing in the Oscars 2026 race. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, has already been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category.

The Academy has also released its “Reminder List” of 201 films eligible for the Best Picture category. Four Indian productions met the eligibility criteria: Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Tourist Family.

Additionally, Sister Midnight, a Hindi–UK co-production starring Radhika Apte, has also been shortlisted in the international categories.