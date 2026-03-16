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OSCARS 2026

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Dior & Bvlgari strapless white gown, presents 'Best International Feature' award alongside Spanish actor Javier Bardem

Oscars 2026: Ahead of her appearance, Priyanka Chopra had also shared a glimpse of her preparations with fans on Instagram Stories. 

|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Dior & Bvlgari strapless white gown, presents 'Best International Feature' award alongside Spanish actor Javier Bardem

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the presenters at the ongoing 97th Academy Awards. The actor took the stage to present the award for Best International Feature Film. She shared the stage with Spanish actor Javier Bardem as they announced the winner in the category. 

The award was given to Joachim Trier directorial 'Sentimental Value.'

 
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A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2026

At the Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra appeared in a custom Dior gown inspired by Jonathan Anderson’s couture runway, bringing couture craftsmanship and modern elegance together on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The gown was inspired by one of Jonathan Anderson’s couture looks and featured diaphanous volume paired with a perfectly snatched waist, creating a silhouette that was dramatic yet refined. Do not miss the organza boa flower–inspired trim, created by a celebrated French couture house and couture embroiderers. 

Complementing the Dior creation was exquisite jewellery from Bvlgari’s new high jewellery collection, Eclettica. The dazzling pieces from the collection — known for celebrating bold creativity and artistic design — added luminous brilliance to the overall look.

Over the years, Priyanka has built a distinctive presence on the international red carpet — from her unforgettable Zuhair Murad gown at the Oscars in 2016 to memorable appearances at the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival and global award ceremonies.

Ahead of her appearance, Chopra had also shared a glimpse of her preparations with fans on Instagram Stories. In a short clip posted earlier in the day, the actor was seen getting ready for the ceremony while dressed in the elegant white Dior creation, heading to the big show with Jonas by her side.

(With ANI inputs)

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