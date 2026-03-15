Oscars 2026: When and where to watch live in India, streaming details, venue, host and everything you need to know
Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the biggest achievements in global cinema.
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Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, continuing the long-standing tradition of celebrating the finest achievements in global cinema. The prestigious ceremony will once again take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honours excellence across multiple categories, including acting, directing, screenwriting and technical crafts that shape the art of filmmaking.
When to Watch the Oscars in India
Because of the time difference, viewers in India will be able to watch the ceremony in the early hours of March 16. The live broadcast will begin at 4:30 AM IST, while the red carpet coverage will start an hour earlier at 3:30 AM IST.
Where to Watch the Live Broadcast
In India, the ceremony will be telecast on television channels including Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity.
For viewers who prefer streaming, the event will be available online on JioHotstar. A repeat telecast of the ceremony will also air later the same day at 9 PM IST on the same channels and platform.
Conan O’Brien to Host the Ceremony
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, who is widely known for his sharp wit and distinctive humour. His hosting is expected to bring a lively and entertaining touch to Hollywood’s biggest night.
Global Broadcast Details
In the United States, the awards will be broadcast on the ABC network. International audiences can also watch the ceremony through streaming services such as Hulu, YouTube TV, and Fubo, making the event accessible to viewers around the world.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Among Presenters
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to appear as one of the presenters at this year’s ceremony. She will join several prominent Hollywood stars who are also scheduled to present awards, including Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway.
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