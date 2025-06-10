OTT Offers Content, But Theatres Offer Larger-Than-Life Experience: Anand Pandit

New Delhi: Pan-Indian producer Anand Pandit grew up immersed in the magic of cinema and has often shared how the memory of the blockbusters he watched on the big screen inspired him to make a foray into film production.

He says, "There is no doubt that OTT platforms have revolutionised entertainment. Storytelling is now described as 'content' and you have different genres and formats from around the world at your fingertips. There has been a lot of debate about the future of cinema in such a scenario, the success of films from regional and international industries as well as Hindi cinema, indicate that there is still an audience for larger-than-life experiences. Let me cite the example in this context of the global success of 'Mission Impossible-The Final Reckoning' which has grossed over $356 million worldwide and is doing very well in India too. The audiences are ready to throng theatres when they know for sure that a film will be worth their time and the price of a ticket."

Pandit is not dismissive of the power, convenience and reach of OTT streamers and says, "It would be naive to believe that access to OTT has not changed the way audiences consume content. They know the source of every remake, they want technical finesse at par with global hits and they want variety. There is no doubt that today, tired formulas don't work. There is something to be learnt from this failure and also the success of films like 'Baahubali' and 'Pathaan' which brought back families to theatres and gave them a peak entertainment experience. The buzz in the theatre when the audience is enjoying a film is magical and nothing compares to it."

In his opinion, scale matters in big screen offerings but it is not the only thing. "You cannot fool the audience with a big-budget film without any soul or substance. Stories, performances, direction and intentionality matter. When a film is a labour of love and passion, it shows. As a producer, I want to hold on to the joy of making and watching films the way they were meant to be experienced,” he concludes.