New Delhi: Actor Ravi Mohan recently made headlines when he was spotted with singer Keenesha Francis at the wedding of popular Tamil producer Ishari K Ganesh's daughter in Chennai.

Ravi Mohan who is still going through divorce procedures with his wife Aarti Ravi, was seen at the event twinning in colour-coordinated outfits which sparked romance rumours among the two.

Amidst this speculation, Aarti Ravi, requesting the media to kindly refrain from calling her an 'ex-wife' issued a fresh note accusing the actor of emotional abandonment and financial neglect.

In the statement, Aarti addressed media outlets, kindly requesting them to stop referring to her as "ex-wife," clarifying that their divorce has not yet been finalized. She accused the actor of emotional abandonment and financial neglect during a critical time for their family.

“For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard,” Aarti wrote. She claimed that while the public sees a carefully crafted image of Ravi, the private reality has been painful and isolating for her and their two sons, aged 10 and 14.

Aarti alleged that Ravi has failed to provide both emotional and financial support and revealed that she and her children now face possible home eviction based on instructions from Ravi to the bank. She also refuted claims of being a "gold digger," saying, “I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me.”

Calling attention to the impact on their children, she added, “They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them—these are not just oversights. They are wounds.”

For those unknown, in September last year, Ravi released a statement on X, confirming his separation from Aarti. However, Aarti later claimed on social media that she was ‘blindsided’ by his announcement.