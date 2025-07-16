‘Our Lives Have Changed Forever’: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Officially Welcome Baby Girl; Celebs Pour In Wishes

New Delhi: Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have officially announced the birth of their baby girl in an Instagram post.

The new parents took to social media to share: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

The pink post featured heart-shaped balloons and stars.

Although the couple made the official announcement on Wednesday morning, news of them becoming parents broke in the early hours of the same day.

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet revealed the baby's name or shared any further details.

Celebs React

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, congratulated the couple, saying, “Yay! Congratulations.”

Bhumi Pednekar also extended her wishes with a heartfelt message.

Sunil Grover wrote, “Badhai ho mummy daddy ko! Congratulations!”

Mukesh Chhabra commented with heart emojis on the post.

Janhvi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor also sent their love and best wishes to the new parents.