New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased a luxury apartment worth Rs 10 crore, according to property registration documents in Mumbai's Andheri West.

According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in a residential area known as Poorna Apartments.

The property reportedly features a carpet area of 1,950 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft, as per official documents. Additionally, it comes with a total of four car parking spaces. A report by News18 states that the transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

The area of Andheri West is one of Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones.

The property is situated just three kilometres from the Western Express Highway. The average price per square foot at Poorna Apartments is ₹41,200, compared to the general Andheri West average of ₹38,000 per sq ft.

The area is known for its vibrant commercial spaces, modern office complexes, and entertainment centres.

Jaideep Ahlawat is best known for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). Most recently, he starred alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).

He received critical acclaim for his role as Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok (2020), and even bagged a Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the performance.

