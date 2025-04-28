Advertisement
PADMA BHUSAN AND PADMA SHRI AWARDS

Padma Awards 2025: From Arijit Singh To Shekhar Kapur, Full List Of Celebrity Awardees

 Celebrities like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh, and Ricky Kej are among  notable recipients of the Padma Awards 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Padma Awards 2025: From Arijit Singh To Shekhar Kapur, Full List Of Celebrity Awardees (Source: X)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu honoured notable recipients of the Padma Awards 2025 from various walks of life. Celebrities like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh, and Ricky Kej were among those recognized. Playback singer Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously.

Full List of Awardees from the Entertainment Industry:

Barry John – Acting coach, theatre director – Padma Shri

Nandamuri Balakrishna – Actor – Padma Bhushan

Shekhar Kapur – Filmmaker – Padma Bhushan

Jaspinder Narula – Singer – Padma Shri

Anant Nag – Actor – Padma Bhushan

Ashok Laxman Saraf – Actor – Padma Shri

Joynacharan Bathari – Folk musician – Padma Shri

K Omanakutty Amma – Classical singer – Padma Shri

Mahabir Nayak – Singer – Padma Shri

Bheru Singh Chouhan – Folk singer – Padma Shri

Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale – Devotional singer – Padma Shri

Ricky Kej (Ricky Gyan Kej) – Music composer – Padma Shri

The Padma Awards are announced before Republic Day and are presented to individuals from diverse fields such as entertainment, sports, social work, literature, and more. This year’s award ceremony was streamed live on YouTube.

