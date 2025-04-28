Padma Awards 2025: From Arijit Singh To Shekhar Kapur, Full List Of Celebrity Awardees
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu honoured notable recipients of the Padma Awards 2025 from various walks of life. Celebrities like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh, and Ricky Kej were among those recognized. Playback singer Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously.
Full List of Awardees from the Entertainment Industry:
Barry John – Acting coach, theatre director – Padma Shri
Nandamuri Balakrishna – Actor – Padma Bhushan
Shekhar Kapur – Filmmaker – Padma Bhushan
Jaspinder Narula – Singer – Padma Shri
Anant Nag – Actor – Padma Bhushan
Ashok Laxman Saraf – Actor – Padma Shri
Joynacharan Bathari – Folk musician – Padma Shri
K Omanakutty Amma – Classical singer – Padma Shri
Mahabir Nayak – Singer – Padma Shri
Bheru Singh Chouhan – Folk singer – Padma Shri
Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale – Devotional singer – Padma Shri
Ricky Kej (Ricky Gyan Kej) – Music composer – Padma Shri
The Padma Awards are announced before Republic Day and are presented to individuals from diverse fields such as entertainment, sports, social work, literature, and more. This year’s award ceremony was streamed live on YouTube.
