Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra honoured posthumously, Madhavan gets Padma Shri — full winners from entertainment industry

New Delhi: The Padma Awards were presented at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday evening. Several stalwarts from the entertainment industry were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra was conferred with a posthumous Padma award, while stars such as R. Madhavan, Mammootty and Alka Yagnik received the honours in person from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Posthumous Padma awards for Dharmendra, Satish Shah

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Late actor Dharmendra was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, which was received by Hema Malini on Monday evening.

Veteran actor Satish Shah was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri, while adman Piyush Pandey received the Padma Bhushan.

Yumnam Jatra Singh of Manipur and R Krishnan from Tamil Nadu were also conferred with the Padma Shri.

Dharmendra had a career spanning over 65 years and passed away on November 24 last year, days before his 90th birthday. He had earlier received the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Satish Shah had a career spanning nearly five decades and passed away on October 25 last year at the age of 74.

Also Read: Late Dharmendra honoured with Padma Vibhushan; Hema Malini receives award from President Murmu

Padma Awards 2026: Entertainment industry honourees

A total of 44 recipients from the entertainment industry were honoured this year.

Singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam superstar Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India.

Telugu actors Rajendra Prasad and Murali Mohan, actor R Madhavan, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and singer Tripti Mukherjee received the Padma Shri.

Veteran actor Arvind Vaidya was also felicitated with the Padma Shri award. Tabla maestro Kumar Bose and Bihar folk singer Bharat Singh Bharti were among the Padma Shri recipients, while violinist N. Rajam was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The Padma Awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours, are conferred annually in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — on the occasion of Republic Day.