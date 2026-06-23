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  • /Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and more receive honours from President Droupadi Murmu

Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and more receive honours from President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony 2026, honouring distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions across various fields.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and more receive honours from President Droupadi Murmu
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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