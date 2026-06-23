/Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and more receive honours from President Droupadi Murmu

Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. According to an official statement, the President presented a total of 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri honours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
Among the prominent personalities honoured at the ceremony were acclaimed actor Mammootty and celebrated playback singer Alka Yagnik, both of whom were conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.
Their recognition highlights their decades-long contributions to Indian cinema and music.
Several distinguished personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors were honoured with the Padma Shri award. The recipients included:
Actor Maganti Murali Mohan
Folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener
Actor Rajendra Prasad
Actor R Madhavan
Actor Anil Kumar Rastogi
Late actor Satish Shah
The awards acknowledge their significant contributions to their respective fields and their impact on Indian culture and society.
Veteran actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. His brother, Arvind Shah, received the honour on his behalf during the ceremony.
The recognition serves as a tribute to Satish Shah's enduring legacy and contribution to Indian cinema and television.
Earlier this year, the President approved a total of 131 Padma Awards for 2026. The honours were distributed across three categories:
5 Padma Vibhushan
13 Padma Bhushan
113 Padma Shri
The second investiture ceremony follows the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were presented.
One of the most emotional moments from the first ceremony was the posthumous conferment of the Padma Vibhushan on legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025. The honour was received by veteran actress Hema Malini on his behalf.
The tribute drew widespread attention and celebrated Dharmendra's immense contribution to Indian cinema.
The Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honours and recognise distinguished service and exceptional achievements across a wide range of disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.
The annual honours continue to celebrate individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on society and the nation.
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