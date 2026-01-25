Padma Awards 2026: Which Indian film personalities are being honoured? Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik, Mammootty among awardees; Check full list

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the list of Padma awardees for 2026. These prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from various fields who have made outstanding contributions and left a lasting impact in areas such as arts, literature, social service, medicine, education, and public service, among others.

The names are traditionally announced ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, while the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the awards later this year at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The list of Padma Awards 2026 was announced through an official press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This year, veteran actor Dharmendra Singh Deol, who passed away at the age of 89 in November 2025, will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Meanwhile, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, father of actor Dulquer Salmaan, will receive the Padma Bhushan. Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik has also been named in the same category.

Padma Shri awards will be conferred upon National Award-winning actor R Madhavan, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, and veteran television and film actor Satish Shah (posthumously).

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country, are conferred annually in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — on the occasion of Republic Day.