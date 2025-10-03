Padma Vibhushan Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Cremated With State Honours In Varanasi

Varanasi: Padma Vibhushan vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 89 at his daughter Namrata's residence in Mirzapur's Gangadarshan Colony, was cremated at Manikarnika Ghat with full state honours.



His grandson performed the final rites.



The mortal remains of Pandit Mishra were brought to his ancestral home, Chhoti Gabi, Varanasi, at 12:30 p.m., where a large crowd, including UP Minister Dr. Dayashankar Mishra, the Varanasi mayor, several MLAs, the district magistrate, and the police commissioner, paid their respects. Tributes poured in from members of the music fraternity, including Padma Shri folk singer Malini Awasthi and classical singer Dr. Soma Ghosh.



Born on August 3, 1936, in a village in Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Mishra received his initial musical training from his father and later pursued formal training in Banaras. He underwent extensive tutelage under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana Gharana and became a celebrated exponent of the Banaras Gharana, particularly renowned for his mastery in Khayal and Purab Ang Thumri. His soulful performances earned him both national and international recognition.

Pandit Mishra received several prestigious awards, including the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Naushad Award, Yash Bharati Award, the Padma Bhushan in 2010, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020. He was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian classical music.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, describing him as an artist who devoted his entire life to enriching India's cultural heritage.The music legend passed away at 89 in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, his daughter confirmed.In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage. It is my good fortune that I have always received his affection and blessings"



The Prime Minister also recalled that the late maestro was his proposer from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and conveyed condolences to Mishra's family and admirers.



He is survived by four daughters and a son.



Renowned for his exemplary singing skills, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's performances were soulful and melodious, which earned him both national and international fame. He was also considered a leading force of Purab Ang's 'Thumri' style.