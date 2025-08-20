Advertisement
NANDAMURI PADMAJA

Padmaja, Wife Of Nandamuri Jayakrishna And Eldest Daughter-In-Law Of NTR, Passes Away At 73: Reports

Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna and eldest daughter-in-law of NTR, passed away at 73 after a brief illness.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Padmaja, Wife Of Nandamuri Jayakrishna And Eldest Daughter-In-Law Of NTR, Passes Away At 73: Reports(Image: X)

New Delhi: Smt. Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna and eldest daughter-in-law of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 73.

Respected Matriarch of the Nandamuri Family Passes Away

As reported by The Times of India (TOI), the Nandamuri family is mourning the loss of Padmaja, who held a prominent and beloved position within the influential family. Known for her quiet dignity and grace, she was deeply respected by family and well-wishers alike.

Padmaja was the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, the second son of NTR, and played a key role in the family’s journey through cinema, politics, and public life. She was also the sister of senior politician Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, further linking her to two of the most prominent families in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Health Decline and Sudden Demise

According to a report by Gulte, Padmaja had been under medical care for some time due to ongoing health issues. On Monday night, she reportedly experienced severe breathing difficulties and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite best efforts by medical staff, she could not be revived and breathed her last in the early hours of Tuesday.

Family and Political Leaders Rush to Pay Respects

Following the news of her passing, several political and family figures began making their way to offer condolences. Gulte reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is also a son-in-law of NTR, left Vijayawada immediately to be with the grieving family.

Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari, Padmaja’s sister-in-law, is also reported to be traveling from Delhi to attend the final rites and support the family during this difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Awaited

Details regarding the funeral and final rites are yet to be officially announced by the family. A formal statement may be expected later in the day.

