New Delhi: Pahalgam, often referred to as the “Mini Switzerland of India,” has become the site of a horrific incident that has left the nation in shock. The country is mourning the brutal terrorist attack that struck the Baisaran Valley in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The assailants opened fire, killing 28 tourists and injuring several others. It marks the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, took to Instagram to express her disbelief and grief. Just days before the attack, she had visited the same location with her best friend, Ida Ali—daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali—capturing joyful memories at what is now a scene of tragedy.

Sharing a heartbreaking post, Aaliyah wrote:

"This is crazy. We were just here 2 days ago. Praying for all the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

She concluded with, "This is heartbreaking."

Ida, who regularly shares vlogs on her popular YouTube channel, had recently posted a video titled “Srinagar with friends,” documenting their Kashmir trip. In the description, she wrote:

"Aaliyah, Shane, Krish, and I visited Kashmir, and what a beautiful trip it turned out to be! This is just part 1—part 2 will cover Pahalgam. Stay tuned!"

Her Instagram account also features photos from the picturesque region.

Aaliyah also shared images from their time in Pahalgam, captioning them "heaven on earth."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated:

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice—they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and will only grow stronger."