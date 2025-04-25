New Delhi: In the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack which shook the entire nation on April 22, killing 26 innocent tourists and several injured has got strong reactions from all walks of life - political leaders, celebrities and common man. It has been reported that as an aftermath of the dastardly incident invoking boycott calls, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal' songs have been taken down from YouTube.

Abir Gulaal Songs Removed

According to Hindustan Times report, two songs from the film, titled Khudaya Ishq and Angreji Rangrasiya have been removed from YouTube and are reportedly not available on the official channel of the production house, A Richer Lens Entertainment as well.

There has been a widespread call for boycott of the film on social media which has Indo-Pak actors collaboration. However, the makers are yet to react to the songs being removed from YouTube.

FWICE Ban On Pak Artistes

Earlier, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India. Fawad was looking forward to his Bollywood comeback in the film Abir Gulaal. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 9, 2025.

Indian Express quoted FWICE's statement condemned the attack on Wednesday, “This despicable act, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF)-a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-specifically targeted a religious community, echoing the horror of the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.”

Calling the ban on Pakistani artistes, it further read, “In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistan artistes, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.”