Pahalgam Terror Attack: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Hina Khan Among Many Others Condemn Brutal Killing Of Innocent Tourists

New Delhi: In a ghastly terror attack claiming over 20 lives in Kashmir's Pahalgam, several tourists were targeted. The heart-breaking incident has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with many world leaders and celebrities condemning the attack. Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal and Hina Khan among many others expressed grief at the tragic incident.

Akshay Kumar strongly condemned this attack on his X account. He wrote, 'Shocked to hear the news of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Killing innocent people like this is sheer brutality. Praying for their families.'

Sanjay Dutt wrote, 'They killed our people brutally. This cannot be forgiven. These terrorists should know that we will not sit silent. We have to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji to give them the punishment they deserve.'

TV actress Hina Khan, who hails from the valley and was a trip to Kashmir recently with her mother, also expressed grief over this attack. Hina wrote on her Instagram story with a broken heart emoji, 'Pahalgam aakhiri kyon, why, why, why?'

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram Stories and posted: "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers”. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar shared Faye D'Souza's post and captioned, “This is heartbreaking ... Prayers to the families and loved ones of the innocent lives lost in this heinous attack...”

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote on X, 'OMG. OMG. OMG. Just landed in Chicago to learn about this inhuman tragedy. I had feared this for a long time. I’ve been saying all along, it wasn’t peace in Kashmir, it was a strategic silence. I urge Amit Shah ji to immediately safeguard both Kashmir and Bengal before another tragedy unfolds. I know their tactics.'

Vivek Oberoi wrote: A shadow of sorrow falls heavy today, as news of the horrific terror attack in Kashmir breaks our hearts. Sending deepest condolences and prayers to all the families who have tragically lost loved ones. Now, more than ever, the world must come together in solidarity against such hatred, striving for strength, healing and enduring peace. #PeaceNotTerror

Anupam Kher dropped a video:

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on innocent civilians is a cowardly act. I have full faith in our armed forces and I’m sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!"

Raveena Tandon expressed grief and wrote on X: "Om Shanti. condolences. Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting , UNITE and realise the true enemy."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'strongly' condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. He cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and landed back in India today early morning.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger."