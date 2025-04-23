Pahalgam Terror Attack: FWICE Promises To BLOCK Release Of Fawad Khan’s 'Abir Gulaal' In India

Mumbai: The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has reignited calls to boycott Pakistani artists and their movies, beginning with Fawad Khan’s upcoming Hindi title “Abir Gulaal”.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

“Despite the ongoing directive, we’ve been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'.

"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world,” the FWICE said.

The industry workers' union had issued the directive in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The makers of "Abir Gulaal", which features Vaani Kapoor opposite Fawad, had earlier this month announced that the movie will be releasing on May 9.

The FWICE, the parent body of 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the industry with more than five lakh members, warned that it will take disciplinary action against those who work with Pakistani artists.

“We would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or it’s affiliate associations, such as the actors, directors, other technicians and producers or the production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel, will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that ‘Abir Gulaal’ is not released in India,” the note said.

On Wednesday, “Abir Gulaal” was trending on social media, with the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal.

“If govt is serious, they must ban the film 'Abir Gulaal'... They deserve a full-fledged boycott,” a social media user wrote on X.

Another user said, “Vaani Kapoor feels lucky! I sincerely hope this movie isn’t allowed to be released in India. #PahalgamTerroristAttack #AbirGulaal.”

Earlier this month, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had strongly opposed the release of the movie in India.

In 2016, following the Uri terror attack, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry.

At the time, Fawad, then rising in popularity in India, had faced issues for his supporting role in Karan Johar's “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. Johar issued an apology and stated that he will not work with a Pakistani artist in future.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film “Raees” also ran into trouble for featuring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.