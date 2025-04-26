Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mahira Khan Mourns Victims In Now-Deleted Post, Faces Netizens Outrage

New Delhi: The country is mourning the brutal terrorist attack that struck the Baisaran Valley in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The assailants opened fire, killing 28 tourists and injuring several others.

The brutal assault has drawn widespread condemnation and grief from across the entertainment industry.

From Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt to Pakistani actors, many have taken to social media to express their sorrow and solidarity with the victims. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support, prayers, and demands for justice, as the incident has shaken people on both sides of the border.

Following Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s public condemnation of the attack, Mahira Khan also joined the chorus of voices expressing grief. She shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story, writing, “Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam.. #pahalgamattack.”

However, after some hours, she deleted the post. This has enraged Indian netizens who criticised her. Here’s a screenshot of Mahira’s deleted Instagram story, which was taken a few hours after she shared it.

Other Pakistani artists who had shared condolence messages on social media post the attack include Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane and Usama Khan.